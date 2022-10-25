Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,375 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,384 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $14,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,999,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after buying an additional 5,123,142 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

