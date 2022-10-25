J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

LON JDW opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £549.25 million and a PE ratio of 2,844.00. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 604.91.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Thorne purchased 2,050 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £9,922 ($11,988.88). In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total value of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87). Also, insider Ben Thorne purchased 2,050 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922 ($11,988.88). Insiders have acquired 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,131 over the last quarter.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

