Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $189.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.61.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

