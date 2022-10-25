Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,348.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

