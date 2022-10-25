JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 52,128 call options on the company. This is an increase of 213% compared to the average volume of 16,647 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after acquiring an additional 379,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

