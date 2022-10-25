Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.73. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.