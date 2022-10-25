Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

