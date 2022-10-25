Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44. The stock has a market cap of $449.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

