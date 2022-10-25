Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

