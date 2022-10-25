JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Down 3.3%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 306 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.73). Approximately 285,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 151,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.85).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

