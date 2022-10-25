Kairos Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAIR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 32,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 45,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Kairos Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIR. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 67.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 838,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Company Profile

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

