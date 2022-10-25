KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 95,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

