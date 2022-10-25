Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

