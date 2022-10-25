Kendall Capital Management Sells 144 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

