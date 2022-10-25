KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,775,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

