Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 13,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96.

About Kontrol Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

Featured Articles

