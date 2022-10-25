Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 13,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96.
About Kontrol Technologies
Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.
