Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 13,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.

About Kontrol Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.