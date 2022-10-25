KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 162,043 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 95,527 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $53.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 906.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 76,140 shares during the last quarter.

