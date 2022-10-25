KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Up 22.7%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) shares rose 22.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 2,960,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 412,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $197.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.61.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 122.71% and a negative net margin of 766.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

In other news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

