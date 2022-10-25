Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 34,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 41,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
