Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 34,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 41,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 128.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 166,240 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

