LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 5,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 19.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

