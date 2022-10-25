Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Lear has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lear Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LEA opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lear

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

