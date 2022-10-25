Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 5,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Institutional Trading of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000.

