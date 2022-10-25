Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 950 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.
Insider Transactions at Apple
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Stories
