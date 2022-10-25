Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Shares Up 0.5%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.07. 25,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 318,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.