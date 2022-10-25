Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 26,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 13,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

