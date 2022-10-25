LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
