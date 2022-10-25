LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.