Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after buying an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,013,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

