Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Down 3.8%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 6,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,856,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

About Lixte Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

