Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Down 3.8%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 6,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,856,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
