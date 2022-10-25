Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

Loews Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.