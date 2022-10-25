Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading Up 4.5%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 409,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 743,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lottery.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.