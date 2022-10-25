Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 5,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 29,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

