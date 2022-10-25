Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnite were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $7,309,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $6,940,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 153.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 510,630 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $934.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

About Magnite



Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

