Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Up 25.1%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) rose 25.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 26,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 6,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

