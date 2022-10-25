Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Down 2.8%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 101,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 19,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

