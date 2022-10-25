Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 37,408 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,947.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,939.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,262,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $452,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

AMZN stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

