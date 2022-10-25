mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Trading 1.3% Higher

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.92. 57,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 37,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies in a report on Friday, August 19th.

mCloud Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

mCloud Technologies ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative return on equity of 580.31% and a negative net margin of 41.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

