McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYFGet Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPHYF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of McPhy Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McPhy Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

