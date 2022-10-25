MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. 42,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,158,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDVL. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on MedAvail to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth about $5,572,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MedAvail by 148.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter worth $42,000.
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.
