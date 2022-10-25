MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

MediaCo Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 12,899,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,926,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,469,399 shares in the company, valued at $31,249,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.