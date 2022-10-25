Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 7.7%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Mestek Trading Down 7.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.
About Mestek
Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.
