Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Stock Price Up 29%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 29% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Metallis Resources Trading Up 29.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Metallis Resources

(Get Rating)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property that comprises 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

