Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

