Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

