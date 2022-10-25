Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $598,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 249.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,571.43%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.