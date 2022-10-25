Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

