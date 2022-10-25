Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

COPX stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

