Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,167 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 99.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

