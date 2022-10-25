Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,436.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,934.5% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,947.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,511.7% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,800.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,699.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 15,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

