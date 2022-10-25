Mizuho Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $74.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 509.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,279,000 after buying an additional 2,369,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after buying an additional 784,017 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

